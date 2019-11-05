Decision due on delivery of new hydrogen buses for Aberdeen

A decision on a multi-million-pound hydrogen project in Aberdeen which was put in doubt could be made in the coming weeks.

Aberdeen City Council had ordered 15 double-decker buses from Northern Irish firm Wrightbus earlier this year at a cost of £7.5 million.

However, in September the company went into administration, putting the vehicles which were due to hit city streets early next year into jeopardy.

The firm was due to deliver 15 of the green machines at £500,000 a vehicle.

Around 1,200 workers at Wrightbus were made redundant when the company was placed into administration.

However, a deal by Bamford Bus Company to buy the business and its assets was confirmed last week by administrators Deloitte.

It is owned by Jo Bamford, the son of JCB chairman Lord Anthony Bamford.

Aberdeen City Council and the new owners have been in discussions but Wrightbus are now confident a conclusion could be reached on the project.

A spokeswoman for Wrightbus said: “Following the acquisition of Wrightbus last week, the new owner and management team are now in the process of speaking with all customers and suppliers.

“This will include Aberdeen City Council to agree a best way forward for both parties.

“We hope to have a conclusion in the coming weeks.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman confirmed to the Evening Express the local authority was in “discussion” with the new owners.

First Aberdeen was set to use the new vehicles on the 19 Culter to Tillydrone route in the new year.

When news of the deal was announced back in July, Philip Bell, the city council’s hydrogen spokesman, hailed the scheme and said it showed Aberdeen was leading the way with hydrogen-powered buses.

In a statement, administrator Deloitte said Bamford is currently determining the size and composition of the workforce required for its future plans.

Mr Bamford will serve as executive chairman of Wrightbus and Buta Atwal will become chief executive.

Mr Atwal said: “Recruitment will begin over the coming weeks.”