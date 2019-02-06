Decision delayed on plans to build homes near Trump’s north-east golf course

A decision on whether to approve plans to build more than 500 homes at Donald’s Trump’s golf course has been delayed until later in the year.

Trump International Golf Links Ltd wants to build 550 homes alongside community facilities, shops, offices and food and drink facilities near his golf course at Menie, Aberdeenshire.

A public hearing was held in December into the plans with all points raised to be placed before the Formartine area committee to discuss at its meeting on Tuesday, before a decision in March.

However, Aberdeenshire Council has today confirmed the application will not be decided until later in the year.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The Menie application will not be discussed at the forthcoming Formartine Area Committee on February 12.

“This is due to the applicant submitting further, late, information which the service wishes to fully assess and to ensure that all members considering the proposal have the same level of information.

“It was intended that full council would determine this application at its meeting in March, taking the views of local councillors into account, but following discussion with the applicant a decision on the application is not now likely until later in the year.”