Debenhams to reopen Aberdeen store next week

Debenhams has confirmed it will reopen its Aberdeen store next week.

Stores in Ayr, Dumfries, Dunfermline, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Perth reopened on Monday 29 June.

Now the remaining stores in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre, Dundee, East Kilbride, Falkirk, Inverness, Leith, Livingston, Silverburn and Stirling will reopen on Monday.

Susan Reid, retail director of Debenhams, said: “We are delighted to welcome back our Scottish customers as we reopen the final group of stores in Scotland next week.

“We are able in our stores to accommodate two-metre social distancing comfortably, and we have equipped our colleagues with visors as well as screening off our tills.

“This underscores our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our customers and colleagues whilst ensuring their comfort and convenience is maintained.”