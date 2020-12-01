Debenhams set to close stores with 12,000 jobs at risk after last-ditch talks fail

Debenhams is set to close all 124 stores with 12,000 staff likely to lose their jobs as last-minute talks to save the company have failed, according to reports.

Hopes of a rescue bid from JD Sports evaporated this morning after the sportswear brand confirmed it had pulled out of talks.

In a brief statement to the London Stock Exchange, the company said: “JD Sports Fashion, the leading retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, confirms that discussions with the administrators of Debenhams regarding a potential acquisition of the UK business have now been terminated.”

According to the BBC, staff at Debenhams were told the news this morning.

The brand has already cut 6,500 jobs across its operation due to heavy cost-cutting after it entered administration for the second time in 12 months.

Hilco, a firm which specialises in winding up retailers, is reportedly planning to go into stores tomorrow to start clearing stock.

It comes just hours after it was confirmed Arcadia, the group behind TopShop, Burton and Dorothy Perkins collapsed into administration.

It is understood that the collapse of the deal with JD Sports is partly linked to the administration of Arcadia, which is the biggest operator of concessions in Debenhams stores.

The 242-year-old retailer has a large store inside Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre.

Debenhams also a store at the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness