Woman ‘braves the shave’ to raise £1,900 for cancer charity

A woman has “braved the shave” in aid of Macmillan Cancer Research after losing six members of her family to various forms of the disease in just three years.

Surrounded by her family and friends, Debbie Ross, assistant manager of Holland & Barratt, took the plunge outside the store in the Trinity Centre to honour the work of the nurses who helped her father and aunts.

And the bold move has raised £1,900, surpassing Debbie’s originally set target of £1,500.

Debbie said: “I just wanted to give something back, I have no qualms about losing my hair.”

Debbie’s sister Pauline looked on as the extreme hair makeover was performed by Michelle Skinner from the Hair Room.

Pauline said: “In the run-up to the event, she wasn’t the least bit nervous, I think everyone else was more nervous than she was.

“Everyone was popping into the shop to check on her but she was calm. She kept saying ‘It’ll grow back’ – and she looks great, she suits it.”

She added: “It was an emotional occasion, considering how many family members we have lost, but also a joyous time too because she’s done so well. My dad would be so proud.”

Visit http://bit.ly/2yFJriK to donate.