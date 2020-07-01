Deaths of three more people in north-east linked to coronavirus

The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the north-east has continued to fall in the north-east

The latest figures, released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) and cover June 22-28 show there has been one new death linked to coronavirus in an Aberdeenshire care home.

There has also been one additional death in a hospital in the region.

In total there were three deaths in the north-east linked to Covid-19

The deaths of 258 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus, with 46% those occurring in care homes

The figures released show 119 people have died in care homes in the region.

111 deaths were recorded in hospitals, while 28 were recorded at home or non-institutions.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Data by local authority reveals there have been 122 deaths in Aberdeen, 116 in Aberdeenshire and 20 in Moray.

Aberdeen’s death toll increased by one and Aberdeenshire’s increased by two. There have been no more deaths linked to Covid-19 in Moray

The number is different to that published day by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to June 28, with 4,155 deaths linked to the virus in Scotland.

Between June 21 and 28, 35 deaths relating to Covid-19 have been registered, a decrease of 14 from the previous week.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 3% of all deaths registered in week

26. This proportion has fallen steadily from its peak in week 17 when Covid-19

deaths accounted for 36% of all deaths.

This is the ninth weekly reduction in a row of deaths involving the disease.

More than three quarters of registered deaths involving Covid-19 to date were people aged 75 or over, 77%.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “These statistics represent the heartbreak of many families across the country who have lost loved ones and every death from this virus is a tragedy.

“Since the peak in mid-April, the number of registered COVID-19 related deaths has fallen for nine successive weeks. In the week ending 28th June, 35 COVID-19 related deaths were registered, representing the second smallest weekly total since the start of the pandemic in Scotland.

“This week also marks the first time since the start of the pandemic in Scotland that the total number of deaths from all causes is below the five-year average for this time of year.

“Producing these statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), provides vital information to help understand the progression and impact of the virus in Scotland.”