Officers have said the deaths of two men found in a house in the north-east are not being treated as suspicious.

The bodies of two males were discovered inside a property in Ballater.

The men, aged 28 and 44, were found by police officers on Friday afternoon in a home on Swann Place in the Aberdeenshire village.

Following a post mortem and investigation, officers have confirmed the men deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.