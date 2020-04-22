Deaths of 90 people in north-east linked to Covid-19

The deaths of 90 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus with more than 40% of those dying in care homes.

The figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 39 people have died in care homes in the region.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Of the 90 deaths in the north-east, 33 people died in Aberdeen, and 53 people died in Aberdeenshire.

This figure includes those who have died without testing positive for the virus, however are suspected of having it.

There have been more than 519 cases of coronavirus cases confirmed in the north-east, with more than 8,600 testing positive across Scotland.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to April 22, with 1,616 deaths linked to the virus.

A third of deaths have happened in care homes according to the latest stats.

Of those almost 75% have been those aged over 75.

The worst hit region is Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 513 deaths linked to Covid-19.