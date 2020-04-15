Deaths of 47 people in north-east linked to Covid-19

The deaths of 47 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus.

New statistics released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

This figure includes those who have died without testing positive for the virus, however are suspected of having it.

There have been more than 330 cases of coronavirus cases confirmed in the north-east, with more than 6,300 testing positive across Scotland.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to April 12, with 608 deaths linked to the virus.

Of those 70% have been those aged over 75.

The worst hit region is Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 315 deaths linked to Covid-19 up to April 12.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “All of these deaths are tragic for the families involved.

“These statistics, when placed alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the COVID-19 virus across the country.

“To add context to these statistics, we have updated this week’s publication to include a national breakdown by the location of death, providing additional information on where an individual has died, whether that is in hospital, in a care home, at home or in another location.

“We have also added information on the trend in deaths by date of death in addition to date of registration.

“We are actively considering how we continue to develop the content of our statistics to ensure they provide the most useful information possible and add value to the understanding of how the virus is spreading throughout Scotland.”