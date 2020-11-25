Deaths of 288 people in north-east linked to Covid-19 as Scotland’s total reaches 5,380

The deaths of 288 people in the north-east have now been linked to coronavirus, according to the latest figures.

The figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 141 deaths have been recorded in Aberdeen, 125 in Aberdeenshire and 22 in Moray since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last week, six new deaths were recorded in the NHS Grampian area.

The NRS figures are different from those published daily by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to November 15, and link 5,380 deaths to the virus in Scotland.

It’s the first time in eight weeks the number of deaths has dropped week-on-week.

Of those, 244 were in the last week – down 35 on the previous week.

Over two-thirds of the deaths were people aged 75 and over.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “The statistics that we publish every week represent grief and heartbreak for families and communities across Scotland who have lost loved ones due to this virus.

“For the first time in eight weeks, the weekly figures show a decrease in the numbers of Covid-19 related deaths.

“Over the last week deaths decreased in Greater Glasgow & Clyde and Lanarkshire, but increased in Ayrshire and Arran. They remained at the same level in Lothian.”