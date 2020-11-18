Deaths of 282 people in north-east linked to Covid-19 as number of deaths linked to virus in Scotland hits 5,135

The deaths of 282 people in the north-east have now been linked to coronavirus, according to the latest figures.

The figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 137 deaths have been recorded in Aberdeen, 123 in Aberdeenshire and 22 in Moray since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last week, four new deaths were recorded in the NHS Grampian area.

The NRS figures are different from those published daily by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to November 15, and link 5,135 deaths to the virus in Scotland.

Of those, 278 were in the last week – up 71 on the previous week.

Just over two-thirds (69%) of the deaths were people aged 75 and over.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Each statistic represents heartbreak for families across the country who mourn the loss of loved ones as a result of this virus.

“Deaths are not spread equally across the country, with the majority of deaths occurring in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire Health Board areas”