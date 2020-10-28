Deaths of 270 people in north-east linked to Covid-19 as Scotland records worst week since May

The deaths of 270 people in the north-east have now been linked to coronavirus, according to the latest figures.

The figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 129 deaths have been recorded in Aberdeen, 119 in Aberdeenshire and 22 in Moray since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last week, five new deaths were recorded in the NHS Grampian area.

The NRS figures are different to those published daily by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to October 25, and link 4,482 deaths to the virus in Scotland.

Of those, 106 were in the last week – up 31 on the previous week. This is the highest number of deaths in a week since late May.

Two-thirds of the deaths were people aged over 75, with the majority 77% occurring in hospitals.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “These statistics represent the heartbreak of many families who have lost loved ones as a result of this virus.

“Today’s figures show 106 deaths have been registered as a result of Covid-19 over the last week, representing the highest weekly total since late May.

“NRS has been closely monitoring the weekly number of deaths. Given the increase in recent weeks, we have produced an additional weekly publication which will sit alongside the updates made to the Scottish Government’s 4 Harms dashboard and the valuable information contained in our detailed monthly publication.”