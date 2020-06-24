Deaths of 255 people in north-east linked to coronavirus

The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the north-east has fallen to its lowest level since March.

The latest figures, released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) and cover June 14-21 also show there have been no new deaths in care homes linked to the virus.

The deaths of 255 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus, with 46% those occurring in care homes

The figures released show 118 people have died in care homes in the region.

110 deaths were recorded in hospitals, while 27 were recorded at home or non-institutions.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Data by local authority reveals there were 121 deaths in Aberdeen, 114 in Aberdeenshire and 20 in Moray.

Aberdeen’s death toll increased by one, Aberdeenshire’s increased by three and there were no further deaths in Moray.

The number is different to that published day by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to June 21, with 4,119 deaths linked to the virus in Scotland.

Between June 14 and 21, 49 deaths relating to Covid-19 have been registered, a decrease of 20 from the previous week.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 5% of all deaths registered in week

25. This proportion has fallen steadily from its peak in week 17 when Covid-19

deaths accounted for 36% of all deaths.

This is the eighth weekly reduction in a row of deaths involving the disease.

Just less than half of all registered deaths involving Covid-19 in week 25 occurred in care homes, 47%, down from 60% in week 18. The number of deaths in care homes fell for a eighth week in a row, down by 15 from last week to 20.

More than three quarters of registered deaths involving Covid-19 to date were people aged 75 or over, 77%.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “These statistics represent the heartbreak of many families across the country who have lost loved ones and every death from this virus is a tragedy.

“Producing these statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), provides vital information to help understand the progression and impact of the virus in Scotland.

“Since the peak in mid-April, the number of registered Covid-19 related deaths has fallen for eight successive weeks. In the week ending 21st June, 49 Covid-19 related deaths were registered, representing the second smallest weekly total since the start of the pandemic in Scotland.

“At the peak of the pandemic, 36% of all registered deaths referenced Covid-19. The latest weekly figure reports that this is now the case in 5% of registered deaths.”

