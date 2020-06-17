Deaths of 251 people in north-east linked to coronavirus

The deaths of 251 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus, with 46% those occurring in care homes

The figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 118 people have died in care homes in the region.

107 deaths were recorded in hospitals, while 26 were recorded at home or non-institutions.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Data by local authority reveals there were 120 deaths in Aberdeen, 111 in Aberdeenshire and 209 in Moray.

Aberdeen’s death toll increased by five, Moray’s increased by one and there were no further deaths in Aberdeenshire.

The number is different to that published day by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to June 14, with 4,070 deaths linked to the virus in Scotland.

Between June 8 and 14, 70 deaths relating to Covid-19 have been registered, a decrease of 19 from the previous week.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 7% of all deaths registered in week

24. This proportion has fallen steadily from its peak in week 17 when Covid-19

deaths accounted for 36% of all deaths.

This is the seventh weekly reduction in a row of deaths involving the disease.

Just less than half of all registered deaths involving Covid-19 in week 24 occurred in care homes, 47%, down from 60% in week 18. The number of deaths in care homes fell for a seventh week in a row, down by 7 from last week to 35.

More than three quarters of registered deaths involving Covid-19 to date were people aged 75 or over, 77%.

According to the latest statistics people in the most deprived ares of Scotland were 2.1 times more likely to die with Covid-19 than those in the least deprived areas.

And 92% of people who have died with Covid-19 in May had at least one pre-existing condition, with the most common being dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy. These statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the Covid-19 virus across Scotland.

“Today we have published new analysis on mortality by occupation and provided a further breakdown by location to cover smaller areas. We have also included updated analysis on mortality by deprivation, leading causes of death and pre-existing conditions. Our aim is that this will provide important information to help understand the impact of the virus across the country.”