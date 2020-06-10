Deaths of 245 people in north-east linked to coronavirus

The deaths of 245 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus, with less half of those occurring in care homes

The figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 114 people have died in care homes in the region.

105 deaths were recorded in hospitals, while 26 were recorded at home or non-institutions.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Data by local authority reveals there were 115 deaths in Aberdeen, 111 in Aberdeenshire and 19 in Moray.

Aberdeen’s death toll increased by five but there were no further deaths in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The number is different to that published day by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

There have been more than 1,280 cases of coronavirus cases confirmed in the north-east, with more than 15,650 testing positive across Scotland.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to June 7, with 4,000 deaths linked to the virus in Scotland.

Between June 1 and 7, 131 deaths relating to Covid-19 have been registered, a decrease of 42 from the previous week.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 8% of all deaths registered in week

23. This proportion has fallen steadily from its peak in week 17 when Covid-19

deaths accounted for 36% of all deaths.

This is the sixth weekly reduction in a row of deaths involving the disease.

Just less than half of all registered deaths involving Covid-19 in week 23 occurred in care homes, 47%, down from 60% in week 18. The number of deaths in care homes fell for a sixth week in a row, down by 27 from last week to 42.

Three quarters of registered deaths involving Covid-19 to date were people aged 75 or over, 76%.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy. These statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the Covid-19 virus across Scotland.

“Across Scotland the number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the week ending 7th June was 89 – the lowest weekly total since late March.

“Our aim is to ensure that our statistical publication provides information that is as useful as possible and adds value to the understanding of how the virus is spreading throughout the country. We will continue to review and develop these statistics as new information is made available.”