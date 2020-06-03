Deaths of 240 people in north-east linked to coronavirus

The deaths of 240 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus, with almost half of those occurring in care homes

The figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 112 people have died in care homes in the region.

102 deaths were recorded in hospitals, while 26 were recorded at home or non-institutions.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Data by local authority reveals there were 110 deaths in Aberdeen, 111 in Aberdeenshire and 19 in Moray.

Moray has had the biggest rise in deaths in the last week with five, while Aberdeen’s death toll increased by three and Aberdeenshire’s by one.

The number is different to that published day by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

There have been more than 1,280 cases of coronavirus cases confirmed in the north-east, with more than 15,450 testing positive across Scotland.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to May 31, with 3,911 deaths linked to the virus in Scotland.

Between May 25 and 31, 131 deaths relating to Covid-19 have been registered, a decrease of 99 from the previous week.

Deaths involving Covid-19 as a proportion of all deaths has now fallen to 12% in week 22, having reached 36% in week 17.

This is the fifth weekly reduction in a row of deaths involving the disease.

More than half of all registered deaths involving Covid-19 in week 22 occurred in care homes, 52%, down from 60% in week 18.

The number of deaths in care homes fell for a fifth week in a row, down by 56 from last week to 68.

Three quarters of registered deaths involving Covid-19 to date were people aged 75 or over, 76%.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy.

“These statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the COVID-19 virus across Scotland.

“Across Scotland the number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the week ending 31st May was 131 – the lowest weekly total since late March.”

“Our aim is to ensure that our statistical publication provides information that is as useful as possible and adds value to the understanding of how the virus is spreading throughout the country.

“We will continue to review and develop these statistics as new information is made available.”