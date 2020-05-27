Deaths of 231 people in north-east linked to coronavirus

The deaths of 231 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus, with just under half of those dying in care homes.

The figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 110 people have died in care homes in the region.

This means just under half of all deaths linked to Covid-19 are people who have died in care homes.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Data by local authority reveals there were 107 deaths in Aberdeen, 110 in Aberdeenshire and 14 in Moray.

In Aberdeenshire, the number of deaths related to coronavirus is at its lowest level since March 30.

The number is different to that published day by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

There have been more than 1,250 cases of coronavirus cases confirmed in the north-east, with more than 15,185 testing positive across Scotland.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to May 24, with 3,779 deaths linked to the virus in Scotland.

A third of deaths have happened in the country’s care homes, according to the latest figures.

Of those three quarters have been those aged over 75.

The worst hit region is Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 1,232 deaths linked to Covid-19.

However, the latest figures show for the fourth week in a row there has been a drop in Covid-19 deaths from the previous week.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy.

“These statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the COVID-19 virus across Scotland.

“These latest figures show that for the fourth week running there has been a reduction in Covid-19 related deaths.

“Our aim is to ensure that our statistical publication provides information that is as useful as possible and adds value to the understanding of how the virus is spreading throughout the country.

“We will continue to review and develop these statistics as new information is made available.”