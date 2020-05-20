Deaths of 213 people in north-east linked to coronavirus

The deaths of 213 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus, with half of those dying in care homes.

The figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 104 people have died in care homes in the region.

This means more people have died in care homes in the north-east, due to Covid-19, than in the region’s hospitals.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Data by local authority reveals there were 93 deaths in Aberdeen, 107 in Aberdeenshire and 13 in Moray.

The number is different to that published day by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

There have been more than 1,206 cases of coronavirus cases confirmed in the north-east, with more than 14,655 testing positive across Scotland.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to May 17, with 3,546 deaths linked to the virus in Scotland.

A third of deaths have happened in the country’s care homes, according to the latest figures.

Of those almost 76% have been those aged over 75.

The worst hit region is Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 1,156 deaths linked to Covid-19.

However, the latest figures show for the thid week in a row there has been a drop in Covid-19 deaths from the previous week.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy.

“These statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the COVID-19 virus across Scotland.

“These latest figures show that for the third week running since reporting of registered deaths relating to COVID-19 began there has been a reduction in COVID-19 related deaths.

“Our aim is to ensure that our statistical publication provides information that is as useful as possible and adds value to the understanding of how the virus is spreading throughout the country.

“We will continue to review and develop these statistics as new information is made available.”