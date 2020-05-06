Deaths of 159 people in north-east linked to Covid-19

The deaths of 159 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus with half of those dying in care homes.

The figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 79 people have died in care homes in the region.

This means more people have died in care homes in the north-east, due to Covid-19, than in the region’s hospitals

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Data by local authority reveals there were 63 deaths in Aberdeen, 88 in Aberdeenshire and eight in Moray.

This figure includes those who have died without testing positive for the virus, however are suspected of having it.

There have been more than 946 cases of coronavirus cases confirmed in the north-east, with more than 12,437 testing positive across Scotland.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to May 3, with 2.795 deaths linked to the virus in Scotland.

A third of deaths have happened in the country’s care homes, according to the latest stats.

Of those almost 75% have been those aged over 75.

The worst hit region is Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 910 deaths linked to Covid-19.

However, the latest figures show for the first time there has been a drop in Covid-19 deaths from the previous week.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy. These statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the COVID-19 virus across Scotland.

“These latest figures show that for the first time, since reporting of registered deaths relating to Covid-19 began for week beginning 16th March, there has been a reduction in Covid-19 related deaths from the previous week – down from 658 to 523 Covid-19 related deaths.

“Our aim is to ensure that our statistical publication provides information that is as useful as possible and adds value to the understanding of how the virus is spreading throughout the country. We will continue to review and develop these statistics as new information is made available.”