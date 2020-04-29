Deaths of 129 people in north-east linked to Covid-19

The deaths of 129 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus with more than 45% of those dying in care homes.

The figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 60 people have died in care homes in the region.

This means more people have died in care homes in the north-east, due to Covid-19, than in the region’s hospitals

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Data by local authority reveals there were 48 deaths in Aberdeen, 75 in Aberdeenshire and six in Moray.

This figure includes those who have died without testing positive for the virus, however are suspected of having it.

There have been more than 780 cases of coronavirus cases confirmed in the north-east, with more than 10,700 testing positive across Scotland.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to April 26, with 2,272 deaths linked to the virus in Scotland.

A third of deaths have happened in the country’s care homes, according to the latest stats.

Of those almost 74% have been those aged over 75.

The worst hit region is Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 741 deaths linked to Covid-19.