Deaths of 12 people in north-east linked to Covid-19

The deaths of 12 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus.

New statistics released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

This figure includes those who have died without testing positive for the virus, however are suspected of having it.

There have been more than 223 cases of coronavirus cases confirmed in the north-east, with more than 4,300 testing positive across Scotland.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to April 5, with 354 deaths linked to the virus.

Of those 60% have been those aged over 75.

The worst hit region is Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 122 deaths linked to Covid-19 up to April 5.