Several dead after outbreak of Covid-19 at Aberdeen care home

An Aberdeen care home has confirmed a number of residents have died following an outbreak of Covid-19.

NHS Grampian has already confirmed it is investigating after 44 cases were detected at Deeside Care Home in Cults.

Now the facility’s operator, Care Concern Group, has confirmed some of those who tested positive have since passed away.

In a statement, the organisation spoke of its “deepest sympathy” for the victims’ friends and relatives.

And it reiterated its aim to provide the “best possible” care for its residents.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that following routine testing as part of a rigorous, ongoing programme, a number of staff and residents at the home have tested positive for Covid-19.

“It is with great sadness that we also regret some of the residents who tested positive for Covid-19 have subsequently passed away. Their families have been advised and we extend our deepest sympathy to everyone who has lost a loved one.

“In accordance with government guidelines all staff and residents who tested positive isolated for the required period. The majority of the staff affected have since returned to work with the remainder due back shortly.

“This is an extremely difficult time for those in our care, their families, friends and our staff. Their health, safety and wellbeing are of paramount importance and, as such, we are committed to doing everything we can to achieve this goal.

“Throughout this pandemic, the home has been fully equipped with all necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) and has adopted and adhered to all government guidelines as and when these have been issued.

“We provide staff training in safe and effective infection prevention and control procedures again in line with government guidelines.

“At all times we remain in close communication with the family and friends of our residents together with the appropriate regulatory authorities.

“Our aim is always to provide the best possible care for our residents, and we pay tribute to our loyal, hard-working and committed employees for continuing to care for our residents at this most difficult time.”

It is not known how many deaths have been recorded at the home as a result of the outbreak.

A spokesperson for the incident management team set up to tackle the outbreak said: “An investigation is ongoing into 44 cases of Covid-19, affecting staff and residents, at the Deeside Care Home.

“NHS Grampian is working closely with Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership and the facility’s management.

“The home is closed to new admissions and visiting. Staff have implemented an enhanced cleaning regime. Care is being delivered as normal and the health protection team is providing full support to the facility’s management.”