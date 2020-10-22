Death registered in Moray as 31 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in north-east

A person in Moray has died after testing positive for Covid-19, according to the latest figures released by the Scottish Government.

A further 31 people have tested positive for the virus in the north-east across the same time frame, with a total of 1,712 people across Scotland receiving positive results since yesterday.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 52,615.

The new cases represent 19.8% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 928 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 74 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Seventeen new coronavirus-linked deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours, with one registered in Moray.

The last recorded death in Moray relating to Covid-19 was registered on June 6.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 926,396 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 873,781 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 31 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,086.