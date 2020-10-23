Death registered in Aberdeenshire as 17 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in north-east

A person in Aberdeenshire has died after testing positive for Covid-19, according to the latest figures released by the Scottish Government.

A further 17 people have tested positive for the virus in the north-east across the same time frame, with a total of 1,401 people across Scotland receiving positive results since yesterday.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 54,016.

The new cases represent 19.8% of newly tested individuals, and 8% of all new tests.

A total of 975 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 76 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

There have been 18 new coronavirus-linked deaths registered in the past 24 hours, with one in Aberdeenshire which happened on October 20.

The last recorded death in Aberdeenshire relating to Covid-19 was registered on August 19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 933,195 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 879,179 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 17 new cases in Grampian since yesterday: six in Aberdeen, nine in Aberdeenshire and two in Moray. The north-east’s total is now 3,103.