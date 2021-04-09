Death recorded in Aberdeen as Covid cases in north-east rise by 34

An Aberdeen resident is among the six Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Thirty-four new positive Covid-19 cases have been registered in the north-east across the same timeframe, with a total of 285 recorded across Scotland.

The daily figures, published by the Scottish Government, now show the north-east’s total now stands at 14,590.

Of these new cases, 14 were recorded in Moray with a further 11 identified in Aberdeen City. Nine new cases have also been confirmed in Aberdeenshire.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has risen by 285 in the past day.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 221,431, with the new cases representing 1.6% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,626 as six new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 168 people are currently in Scottish hospitals** receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 20 of those in intensive care**.

The Scottish Government has said that data for NHS Lanarkshire’s hospital and intensive care numbers has been delayed, therefore, yesterday’s figures have been used, meaning the numbers may not be entirely accurate.

Hospital admissions by the measurement are down by six in the past day, with one less person in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,853,471 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,632,040 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,625,577 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 542,812 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.