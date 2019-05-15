Death rates fall at NHS Grampian hospitals

Hospital death rates at NHS Grampian have dropped by 4% in four years according to new figures released.

Statistics reveal deaths within 30 days of being admitted to hospital, known as the hospital standard mortality ratio, fell between January to March 2014 and October to December 2018.

Death rates in Scotland have dropped by 14% for the same period, beating a Scottish Government target of a 10% cut.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman credited the drop to the Scottish Patient Safety Programme (SPSP), a scheme which aims to improve the safety and reliability of health and social care.

She said: “We welcome the progress being made and the hard work of NHS staff in driving down hospital mortality rates.” A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We are encouraged by the data which shows a drop since Jan-Mar 2014.

“Since then NHS Grampian has performed better than the Scottish average in terms of mortality.

“In 2018 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, thanks to the hard work of all our staff, the health board saw nearly 14% (284) deaths fewer than predicted and across Grampian that figure was 6% (159).

“NHS Grampian is committed to the Scottish Patient Safety Programme which seeks to reduce avoidable harm to our patients.”

He added: “As always our aim is to learn from this information and seek ways to improve all aspects of patient care.”