Death of man found on north-east beach ‘not suspicious’

The death of a man whose body was found on a north-east beach today was not suspicious.

Police were called to Balmedie Beach just before noon today following reports of a body being found.

Now they have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

The identity of the man is not known at this time, although his next of kin have been

Inspector Andy Scott, of Ellon Police Station, said: “We received a report of a man’s body found on Balmedie Beach, Aberdeen, around 11.30am on Wednesday, 24 June, 2020.

“Inquiries to establish the circumstances and his identity are ongoing.”