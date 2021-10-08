Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Death of hairdresser found inside Kinloss Barracks fence was ‘drugs related’

By David Mackay
08/10/2021, 3:20 pm
Tributes were attached to the fence at Kinloss Barracks. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

A barber died after going on a two-day cocaine and alcohol binge before climbing over a fence into a north-east Army barracks and collapsing, an inquest heard.

Thomas Hunt had an “excess” amount of the class A drug and alcohol in his system when his body was found inside the perimeter of the base.

Earlier, the 28-year-old had become “agitated” at a get-together with friends while high on cocaine and “ran away”, it was heard.

Soon after, a van driver spotted Mr Hunt running on a road near Kinloss Barracks in Moray and asked him if he was okay, only for him to run and jump the fence into the site.

Hunt had started new life in Moray

The talented hairdresser’s body was found within Kinloss Barracks the following morning on March 7.

His inquest at West Sussex Coroner’s Court in Chichester heard Mr Hunt, originally from the county, previously struggled with drug problems.

It appeared he had “started a new life” and turned things around by moving to Moray, opening a hairdressers, and making new friends.

However, on March 5, a Friday, he skipped meetings, started taking cocaine and continued to do so the next day.

Police searched the area for clues at the time of Thomas Hunt’s death. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The inquest heard that on the Saturday evening, he asked a friend to confiscate his cocaine – but quickly changed his mind and took it back.

His father Matthew Hunt believes his son “did not want to die but took more cocaine than his body could handle”.

Coroner Alicia Keen said: “He was actually making a good life for himself but still struggled with the need to take drugs.

“It seems certain he was taking cocaine throughout the day on Saturday and continued in the night.

“He had the capacity to show that further drugs were not good for him and gave it away but then asked for it back.”

The inquest concluded the death was drug related.