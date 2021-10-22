Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Death of drugs courier in HMP Grampian to be examined by sheriff

By Kathryn Wylie
22/10/2021, 6:00 am
Alan Hastings died at HMP Grampian in Peterhead.

The death of a drug dealer while in prison in Peterhead is to be investigated by a sheriff.

Alan Hastings, 53, died while serving a five-year sentence at HMP Grampian in January 2021.

Hastings, from Kintore, was locked up in August 2019 for his role in transporting more than half a million pounds worth of Class A drugs throughout the UK.

He admitted using his haulage firm to transport illegal substances at the High Court in Glasgow and was due to spend the next five years and three months behind bars.

However, he died at the South Road prison on January 21.

In what circumstances is a fatal accident inquiry held?

In 2018 the 53-year-old delivered a package of heroin worth a potential £487,000 to an address in Dundee.

He followed this by transporting £100,000 of cocaine in Larkhall.

Now, an investigation into his death has been ordered due to it happening while he was in legal custody.

An advanced hearing will take place remotely from Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday, December 7.

HMP Grampian in South Road, Peterhead.

What is the purpose of a fatal accident inquiry?

Fatal accident inquiries are mandatory under the Inquiries into Fatal
Accidents and Sudden Deaths (Scotland) Act 2016, when someone dies in custody.

The hearings, heard before a sheriff, examine the circumstances of unexpected deaths and hear evidence from witnesses and experts.

Rather than appointing blame, they aim to examine whether any steps might be taken to prevent similar circumstances from happening again in the future.

Deaths in police custody are very rare in Scotland. Between 2013 and 2019 only 14 were recorded across the country.

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service confirmed Mr Hastings’ death in February 2021.

He said: “Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”