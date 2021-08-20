Death of Crimond man Mark Russell not being treated as suspicious

Police have confirmed they are not treating the death of a missing man found near St Fergus as suspicious.

Mark Russell sparked a search after being reported from his home in Crimond late last month.

Three days later, the 45-year-old’s body was found to the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road at St Fergus, which led to the section being closed for six hours.

Officers remained at the scene through the night, and closed down the road as they investigated further.

At that point, they said Mr Russell’s death was “unexplained” but today they have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesman said: “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Mark Russell.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”