North-east paedophile policeman dies before facing justice

A former north-east police officer and football coach who abused young boys has died in prison before he could face new allegations.

Ian Jolly, 72, admitted a string of seven “depraved” offences against three boys, which took place between 1987 and 1998 at addresses in Aberdeenshire.

Jolly, a prisoner at HMP Edinburgh, was facing additional charges and had been re-arrested earlier this year after serving his sentence.

He last appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on March 15.

The man who Jolly was accused of abusing in that case said he took “solace” in his death.

He added: “Although it’s disappointing he never admitted what he did in court, it brings me solace that he spent the rest of his life in prison and wasn’t able to hurt anyone else.

“I haven’t had to go to court and I haven’t had to put my family and friends through that.

“If someone had asked me when I first came forward at the beginning of last year what I wanted to happen, I would have said I wanted him to die in prison and not be able to hurt anyone else like he did to me. The fact he has died is not a bad thing.”

Jailing Jolly in January 2018 for 27 months, Sheriff William Summers told him: “This was a catalogue of depraved abuse on young boys over a long period. It was an abuse of a position of trust and a prison sentence is the only way to recognise the gravity of these offences.”

In a statement, the Scottish Prison Service said: “Ian Alexander Jolly, a prisoner at HMP Edinburgh, has died. He was remanded at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on March 15.

“Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal. A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9pm on Friday June 28, a 72-year-old male prisoner took unwell in HMP Edinburgh and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he subsequently passed away.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Crown Office spokesman: “The Procurator Fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of an 72-year-old man in Edinburgh on June 29.

“The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU) is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”