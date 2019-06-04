Deal to save Stoneywood paper mill falls through

A deal to save an under-threat Aberdeen paper mill has fallen through, it was revealed today.

Staff at Stoneywood Paper Mill received a letter, confirming discussions with the preferred bidder have “ceased and are no longer proceeding with their offer”.

Administrators are now discussion with other parties. The letter stated: “We are now in discussions with a Management Buyout (MBO) team and working with Scottish Enterprise and various outher parties to determine whether asuccessful trasaction can be delivered in the coming weeks.”

It was announced earlier this year that ArjoWiggins Fine Papers Ltd, which operates the Stoneywood Paper Mill, was in administration.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

With the future of almost 500 jobs uncertain, bosses previously met the Scottish Government minister for business, fair work and skills Jamie Hepburn, along with Unite officials, to decide on the next steps to be taken.

A spokesman for the joint administrators FRP Advisory LLP said: “The joint administrators have begun discussions with a management buyout team (MBO) after negotiations with a preferred bidder ended without a sale.

“Discussions will now be progressed with the MBO team, Scottish Enterprise and other interested parties over the coming weeks to explore whether a sale can be secured.

“In the meantime, it remains ‘business as usual’ and the plant continues to operate.”