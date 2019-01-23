Time running out to have say on plans to create ‘missing’ north-east cycle link

People in the north-east have until Monday to comment on plans to create a “missing” cycle link.

Aberdeen City Council is considering improving accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians to and from Dyce railway station, Aberdeen International Airport and the surrounding business and residential areas of Dyce.

The new link will extend the existing shared cycleway along Wellheads Drive to link in with Farburn Terrace at the roundabout, and will create a shared cycleway around the roundabout, along Farburn Terrace (east) to Victoria Street and Farburn Terrace northwards towards the railway station.

The council has since identified a design and layout to extend the current shared use cycleway along Wellheads Drive to link with Farburn Terrace at the roundabout.

For more information and details on the plan, members of the public have until Monday to visit: bit.ly/2GqagjB