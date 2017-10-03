Deadline looming for Aberdeen bars to extended Christmas

Aberdeen bar owners have been warned that they have until November 3 to apply for extended Christmas hours.

All “on consumption” premises may extend their licensed hours by one hour on December 24 and 31, without the need to make an application for an extension – but additional hours require consent.

Anyone holding an event involving the sale of alcohol, which is not covered by an existing licence, should apply for an occasional licence.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The November 3 deadline for both extended hours and occasional licences is designed to ensure applications can be processed in time for December events and we would encourage anyone planning to seek an extension to submit their application at the earliest opportunity.”

Applications should be submitted to the Aberdeen City Council licensing board. Further information is available on 01224 522449 or by e-mail at licensing@aberdeencity.gov.uk