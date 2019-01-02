Deadline for consultation on plans for drive-thrus near Kingsford Stadium

A proposal to build two drive-thrus near Kingsford Stadium will take a step forward today when the consultation period closes.

Fast food chain McDonald’s and cafe company Starbucks have tabled plans to move into the Arnhall Business Park in Westhill, near to the proposed Kingsford Stadium – the new home of Aberdeen FC.

The drive-thru plans have drawn support and opposition, and anyone wishing to share their view with Aberdeenshire Council has until midnight tonight to do so.

Supporters claim the drive-thrus would create jobs and feed people working nearby, while objectors have expressed concern about the impact the drive-thrus would have on traffic.

They are also concerned they would create litter problems.

The council is aiming to reach a decision on the Starbucks’ drive-thru by January 29 and McDonald’s drive-thru by February 2.

