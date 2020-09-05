Deadline extended for Aberdeenshire Covid-19 grants

There is still time for community groups in Aberdeenshire to apply for a Covid-19 grant.

Kincardineshire Development Partnership (KDP) launched its Supporting Communities Fund for Kincardine and Mearns in June.

It is making £36,000 available to community groups throughout the area which are responding to the Covid-19 crisis.

And the deadline for applications has been extended until October.

A statement from Kincardineshire Development Partnership (KDP) read: “KDP are delighted to have secured £3,000 for each of the 12 community council areas across Kincardine and Mearns.

“We at KDP have been moved by the community response to the crisis and we are keen we do what we can to ensure this level of support and enthusiasm can continue as this situation rolls on. It is hoped this fund will help this activity remain sustainable for as long as our communities need.

“The fund was launched on June 3 2020 and we are delighted to have been able to extend the deadline until mid-October or until all funds are allocated. Groups can apply for funds to help support Covid-19 related activities.”

For further information contact KDP at officesupport@kdp.scot