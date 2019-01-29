Deadline approaching for cash awards to improve Aberdeen community

Residents in an Aberdeen community have just days left to submit their ideas on how to spend £1,000 to improve people’s lives.

Aberdeen City Council is looking to award individuals or groups a portion of its participatory budget, known as UDECIDE.

Torry residents have been asked to come forward with ideas that could improve the area and tackle issues such as substance misuse, social isolation, household income and mental and sexual health.

Previous projects include art groups and community gardens.

To receive an application form contact Jade Leyden from the communities team on 01224 498167 or email jleyden@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Forms must be completed and returned by Friday.

People must also be available to provide information about their idea at a local community event in March.