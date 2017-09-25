Deacon Blue set for Aberdeen show as part of tour celebrating 30 years in music business with tour

Iconic Scots band Deacon Blue are celebrating 30 years of making music – and Aberdeen fans are invited to the party.

The Glasgow-based group will bring their To Be Here Someday tour to the AECC on December 14 next year.

The tour will see them play some of their biggest shows and play some of the most popular hits from right across the three decades.

Singer Ricky Ross said: “This will be the first time we have toured without a new album in more than five years and the announcement happens to coincide with 30 years of Deacon Blue.

“So we’re going to make the tour a celebration of 30 years of the band.

“It’s an opportunity for us to play songs from Raintown all the way through to Believers (the band’s 2016 album).”

The tour title, To Be Here Someday, is a line from their legendary single Dignity.

The band believe it encapsulates their hopes, their passion and their joy in being able to share with their fans the biggest songs from throughout their career.

Tickets for the gig will go on sale on Friday and AECC bosses expect they will be in big demand.

Louise Stewart, director of sales and marketing for the venue, said “Deacon Blue have a strong fan base in the city and with this tour being the band’s 30th anniversary, it’s guaranteed to go down well with fans wanting to relive some of the old classics, especially at that time of year.”

Over their career, Deacon Blue have spawned a series of huge hits, including Dignity, Real Gone Kid and Wages Day.

In the process they became one of Scotland’s best-loved bands.

In the past five years they have had a creative surge, releasing three albums in quick succession, culminating in Believers, which became their highest charting album in 23 years.

Ricky said Believers was written to reflect hope in turbulent times.

He said: “There is a choice in life. You can be terrified and build walls such as Donald Trump wants to do in Mexico.

“Or you can say let’s do things together and look at the world on a more positive note.

“Believers is our statement that belief in the possibilities of hope and a better tomorrow is the side we choose to come down on.”