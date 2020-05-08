DC Thomson cruise cancelled due to Covid-19 crisis

The DC Thomson Travel cruise to Scandinavia and the Scottish islands has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bosses at travel firm Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) have taken the decision to suspend all summer 2020 cruises from Dundee including the Best of Norway and Scottish Isles Cruise.

As featured in the Evening Express, the inaugural DC Thomson Travel cruise venture, in partnership with CMV, was scheduled to depart on June 14 from Dundee on board the CMV cruise ship, Magellan.

The decision has been taken in recognition that the top and overriding priority is the health and safety of passengers and crew on board.

Cruise and Maritime Voyages, CEO, Christian Verhounig said: “Due to the continued global pandemic, we are still unable to perform our scheduled itineraries and to deliver the travel experience normally enjoyed by our valued passengers.

“We are extremely proud to see that nearly 80% of our passengers affected by the cancellation of their cruise have re-booked onto future cruises. This is a great sign and we know that passengers are looking forward to travelling with us in the near future.”

Craig Houston, Head of Enterprise for DC Thomson Media, announced: “We’re desperately disappointed for all of the readers who had booked and we were looking forward to welcoming on board. However, we acknowledge that the correct decision has been made at this time.”

Every reader booked on The Best of Norway and Scottish Isles Cruise will receive an e-letter, which will include all options available, including an instruction on how to book onto the 2021 cruise or an alternative, with an attractive future cruise credit of 125% of the amount paid.

The letter will also include an instruction on how to book onto a 2021 cruise or an alternative.

Many readers have already been in contact with DC Thomson Travel to ask about transferring their booking to our exclusive 2021 cruise from Dundee. The 11-night voyage to Norway’s Land of the Midnight Sun & Fjordland is available for transfer, and scheduled to sail on June 27 2021.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: