‘Day of action’ leads to £5,500 of drugs seized and 38 vulnerable people safeguarded in north-east

Police seized drugs worth more than £5,500 drugs as part of a crackdown on dealers in the north-east.

Two people were arrested and officers also recovered £9,000 in cash and a knife as part of yesterday’s raids.

The day of action – a national initiative – as specifically aimed at County Lines drug dealers, who are traditionally form large cities and use vulnerable people to expand into smaller places, such as Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

The dealers exploit vulnerable people to sell drugs and to carry cash and weapons, putting them at risk of violence.

They may even take over their homes, a practice known as ‘cuckooing’.

As a result of yesterday’s operation, 38 young and vulnerable people in the north-east are now being protected.

By comparison, police in the Lothians and Scottish Borders are now safeguarding 13 people.

Assistant Chief Constable Angela McLaren said: “County Line gangs groom and exploit the most vulnerable people in our communities including children and young people to store and sell drugs.

“They are intimated, coerced, threatened and often subject to violence.”

Local officers, special constables and national resources – such as the roads and dogs teams and British Transport Police – took part in the activity across Scotland.

Drugs including cocaine, amphetamine, heroin and cannabis were recovered nationally, and weapons seized included a samurai sword in Dundee.

ACC McLaren added: “These gangs are not welcome in Scotland.

“Our officers remain absolutely committed to working with our partners in the SOC Taskforce to safeguard individuals who may be at risk and to pursue offenders.

“Together we will continue to make Scotland a hostile environment to those who seek to engage in criminal activity.”