Nurse tells how Test and Protect team helps protect north-east from coronavirus

A specialist nurse has told how a dedicated Test and Protect team are helping to protect north-east residents from contracting coronavirus.

The NHS team, which is based at Summerfield House, has been doing a significant amount of work in recent months, particularly throughout the coronavirus cluster outbreak discovered in Aberdeen at the end of July.

Part of their role involves taking the details of people who have been in close contact with residents newly diagnosed with the virus so they can let them know they need to isolate.

But they have also been busy providing reassurance to people who may be worried about their health. Some residents they contact need practical advice on where they can turn to for help with everyday tasks such as food shopping while they are in isolation.

Fiona Browning, one of NHS Grampian’s health protection nurse specialists, has been part of the team working in Test and Protect department and said she was “proud” of the way the medics had pulled together.

She said: “Throughout the day newly detected cases of Covid-19 in Grampian are loaded into our Case Management System (CMS). Each new case that drops into the system is assigned to a contact tracer for initial assessment. We have a pool of local contact tracers as well as access to the National Contact Tracing Centre who help us out when we are really busy.

“We call and interview every new case taking details of their symptom onset, what symptoms they’ve had if any friends or family have similar symptoms, where they have been, who they may have met and so on. This relies on the person accurately recalling all this information, so sometimes we will have several conversations with each case.

“We need this information to help us work out with whom they have been in close contact – these individuals are at increased risk of developing Covid-19. Close contacts are usually someone they live with, or someone they spent a longer period of time with when they have not been socially distanced – for example, meeting for lunch or visiting another household. The closer they have been to someone, the less time they need to have spent together to be considered a close contact.”

The Aberdeen outbreak linked to the hospitality sector is now over, and more than 1,200 close contacts were identified as being linked to the cluster by the team since July 26.

Nurses often need to reassure people who are contacted by the team who are concerned about their health.

Fiona added: “Once we have a list of close contacts, we telephone them all to advise on self-isolation and provide information on infection prevention and control measures to be taken at home as well as how to access support if required.

“These phone calls can be difficult; people are naturally worried about their health and their families, how they are going to manage a 14-day period of self-isolation, they are often worried about work or school and many other questions arise.

“We do our utmost to reassure them and offer advice on the support available around practical things like food shopping or walking the dog. We always remember that there are real people with real concerns on the other end of the phone but we have to reinforce that compliance with the isolation advice is crucial to controlling the spread of coronavirus.”

Prior to the third phase of lockdown, contract tracing took less time as the public were generally staying at home.

Fiona said: “As the restrictions have been lifted and the population are more mobile, they have more contacts. We have had several cases with 30+ contacts and depending on how difficult it is to get telephone numbers for everyone, these can take a couple of days to complete but we are persistent.

“I’ve seen cases who only have one or two contacts: I’ve also seen cases with more than 40 close contacts. We have had almost 600 cases since the end of July so you can get a sense of how much work the team has had to do. It hasn’t been easy, but I am really proud of the way everyone working on this locally has pulled together to get this done quickly and consistently.

“Dealing with the Aberdeen cluster was very challenging. We had multiple cases with multiple shared contacts, however the local NHSG team here at Summerfield House, along with our local contact tracers who work from home, and the National Contact Tracing Centre pushed through and managed to speak to everyone involved.

“The outbreak in Aberdeen is now under control, but our team is still hard at work. If I could give a message to everyone reading this, it would be ‘keep your distance’. Minimising close contact with people outside your immediate household will help limit the spread of this virus.”