Aberdeen day care centre hailed by inspectors

An Aberdeen day care centre has been praised by inspectors.

Loriston Early Learners is based on Cove Road and is run by Aberdeen City Council with care provided for a maximum of 20 children.

The Care Inspectorate report rated both the quality of care and support and the environment as very good.

The report said: “Children and their families received a warm welcome into the setting.

“The caring, nurturing and respectful staff team knew the children very well and as a result provided them with individualised care and support. All children had a personal plan and these were updated six monthly as required.

“From the sample we reviewed we found all mandatory information was in place to support each child. Positive partnerships with parents strengthened the very good quality of care children received to help them achieve their potential.

“Effective procedures were in place to safeguard children.

“The manager and staff had a good understanding of child protection.

“They were familiar with their procedure and were clear about their roles in keeping children safe.

“Systems were in place to support children with food intolerances, allergies or preferences.

“Children enjoyed a healthy, well presented snack.

“We saw that staff sat with and supported children during snack time which was relaxed and unhurried.”