Day by day: How the first weeks of the manhunt to find cheese wire killer unfolded

The hunt for George Murdoch’s killer began from the moment police arrived on scene and found him injured on Pitfodels Station Road.

First on the scene for the police was Allan Hendry, who found the taxi driver with severe injuries on his head, face and neck – but still breathing.

However, by the time he was transferred into the ambulance he was dead.

Police later confirmed a cheese wire was found close to the taxi.

His final journey began when he picked up a passenger on Queen’s Road on the night of September 29, 1983. He told his dispatcher at 8.35pm he was heading to Culter.

The Evening Express has followed the story of George’s murder from the start, here’s how the first few weeks of the hunt for his killer unfolded.

Searches carried out around the area of the George Murdoch murder

The following day the hunt continued for the killer with searches conducted by a team of 30 police officers, dog handlers and detectives. Door-to-door inquiries were also carried out.

Roadblocks and bid to find fleeing man

In the days after the cabbie’s death roadblocks were set up covering a 5-mile stretch at lower South Deeside.

The focus turned to the area after someone matching the description of the man who fled the murder scene, was seen running from South Deeside Road into fields.

Detectives also confirmed a cheese wire had been found at the scene, and asked anyone who had lost or sold one to get in touch.

‘Where were your husbands and sons that night?’

Police revealed George died from head and neck injuries and said the motive for his murder was thought to be robbery.

Detective Superintendent Jim McLeod, who was leading the inquiry, said a sum of money was believed to be missing from George’s body.

Officers also made a plea to mothers and wives to think about where their husbands or sons were at the time of the killing.

A description of the man police want to speak to is issued – 20-30 years old, 5ft 7ins, thin with dark hair, clean-shaven and wearing dark clothes.

Plane journey to retrace George Murdoch’s last drive

In the week after George’s death, the Evening Express joined Grampian Police to fly over areas vital to the investigation.

Reporter Alison Shaw and photographer Jim Love joined Detective Sergeant Alec Den to fly over what was believed to be the route of George’s final journey.

Meanwhile, two witnesses came forward with information about a pale blue Ford Cortina taxi double-parked on Queen’s Road at 8.28pm.

A man was seen getting into a pale blue Ford Cortina taxi outside either the New Marcliffe or Belvidere Hotel.

Det Supt Jim McLeod said he was convinced this was the suspect getting into George’s taxi.

Sighting of man in woods sparks search

A mystery man matching the description of the suspect coming out of woods on South Deeside Road prompted officers to search the area.

The man was spotted by a milkman making a delivery to a Rudolf Steiner house.

He saw the man in the drive near East lodge. He had emerged from the woods but quickly disappeared back into the trees.

Roadblocks were also set up in three key areas of the investigation – Queen’s Road, North Deeside Road and Pitfodels Station Road.

Bid to find couple who passed taxi

On October 8 the Evening Express told how police wanted to speak to a young couple who may have “vital information” about George’s final passenger.

The couple were passengers in a taxi that passed his car while it was double-parked on Queen’s Road.

Police along with the Evening Express reconstructed events on Queen’s Road on the night of the murder.

Plea to speak to the ‘Silent 16’

On October 16 police made a plea to key witnesses – dubbed the “Silent 16” – to come forward, including:

The passenger George picked up before his final fare. The passenger went from King Street/St Machar Road to Bridge of Don.

A man matching the suspect’s description was ejected from the New Marcliffe Hotel on Queen’s Road just before George’s taxi left.

Just after the murder a man was seen running across North Deeside Road.

Another man was also seen running on North Deeside Road towards the city at 9.06pm.

Five minutes later four teens were waiting for a bus in Pitfodels.

Four of five joggers who were in the area at the time had also not gone to police.

Poster campaign launched

The Evening Express launched a publicity campaign to try and help find the killer.

Along with the police the Evening Express distributed 1,000 posters that showed the starting point for George’s final journey.

Posters were to be displayed in places like pubs and bookies, as well as on newspaper delivery vans.

Appeal to speak to people in red car

We reported on October 17 how police were looking to speak to occupants of a red car.

The car was seen travelling west from Cults to Culter between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on the night of the murder.

The man in the chip shop

One of the most startling developments in the case came three weeks into the probe.

Police announced they were looking for a man who had arrived in a nearby chip shop apparently dripping in blood.

The information came from an assistant at Mr Chips on Great Western Road, Mannofield – a mile from the crime scene – who said the man arrived at between 9pm and 9.15pm on the night of the murder.

He was said to have had three or four scratch marks on his cheek and the side of his nose, and bruising on the lower lid of his eye.

It was also said he had cuts on his thumb and first three fingers of his hand which were bleeding.

Driver picked up ‘bleeding man’ after murder

The chip shop sighting gained further credibility several days later when a man came forward to say he picked up a bleeding man in the Mannofield.

Police said the man made an anonymous call to a taxi firm on October 20 to say he had collected a man matching the suspect’s description in one of the key search areas.

It was thought the man was reluctant to go to police as he had recently got a parking ticket.

Police check hands of fans at Pittodrie

Acting on the theory that the murderer’s hands may have been injured in the attack – possible through the use of cheese wire – detectives dispatched officers to Pittodrie to examine the hands of football fans at the Celtic match on October 22.

Det Supt Jim McLeod said he believed wounds on the suspect’s hands would still be visible three weeks on from the murder.

Four weeks on from murder and probe still ongoing

Customers at Mr Chips were to be interviewed again as part of the inquiry.

Police were set to speak to people frequenting the chip shop exactly four weeks on from Dod’s murder.

Appeal for hitchhiker to come forward

Police renewed appeals for a hitchhiker seen near where Dod picked up his last passenger to come forward.

The hitchhiker described as 5″8, slim with dark brown hair, matched the description of the suspect seen running from the murder scene.

As the investigation continued on over the next weeks and months, and then years fresh appeals were made. However the trail went cold and the case remained unsolved.