Touching tributes paid to north-east community stalwart

Tributes have been paid to a community stalwart who went out of his way to help others.

David Moir, from Inverurie, passed away at the town’s hospital after a lengthy battle with vasculitis, aged 67, on April 18.

The founder of haulage and logistics firm Dyce Carriers was diagnosed three years ago with the condition in his neck, which causes inflammation of the blood vessels.

David, a father of two, grandfather of five and great-grandfather to one, went to Northfield Academy and met his wife Jean while working as a porter at the Pitlochry Hydro Hotel.

After moving to London to spend some time working, the couple moved back to Aberdeen to start their family.

He worked in the Mugiemoss Mills before becoming self-employed delivering parcels and paper bags, among other things, with new company Dyce Carriers in 1973.

Wife Jean, 67, said: “His hobbies included curling, he curled with Dyce Rotary Club, playing golf and hill walking.

“He did all the major walks in Scotland, including the West Highland Way, Ben Nevis and Lochnagar, and in 2012 we went round the world and travelled for three months.

“We had a great time and met lots of new friends.

“In 1997 we became grandparents for the first time.

“Our greatest joy was becoming grandparents to four grandsons and one grandaughter.

“A year ago we became great-grandparents Marnie who is the apple of our eye.”

President of the Dyce Rotary Club and regional chairman of the Road Haulage Association, David did a lot of work for charity.

The family took part in a humanitarian trip to Bosnia in 1996 to provide aid, dental and medical equipment, clothing and food to those affected by war.

He was also a retained firefighter at Dyce Station.

Jean said: “He was a very active man. Through the Rotary Club, he was involved in a lot.

“We’ve always been family orientated, and we’ve always been interested in helping other people.”

Jean said David fought courageously for three years against his illness.

At his funeral, more than £1,400 was raised towards Vasculitis UK.

The family would like to thank ward 401, ward 110, Dr Paula Dospinescu, Sandy and Gail at Vasculitis Clinic and all the team.

Jean added: “Also thanks to all of those who donated towards Vasculitis UK, hoping that one day the cure will be found.”