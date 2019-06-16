Dave’s in the picture as portrait initiative raises awareness of diabetes

A north-east man who has lived with diabetes for almost 30 years has told of how the condition has affected him.

Dave Curry, 71, from Westhill, co-chairman of the Diabetes Scotland Aberdeen Local Group, is part of the Facing Up to Diabetes portrait collection, on display in the city.

It comes during Diabetes Week, which ends today and aims to raise awareness of the condition.

Retired engineer Dave said he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes more than 30 years ago when he was given a work medical.

He said: “I think the exhibition is a good thing.

“It shows that people with diabetes are not people who eat loads of cakes and sweets all the time, which I have to be honest, I had that misconception as well.

“I was diagnosed when I was 42 and it was a worrying time. I had a wife and kids. I didn’t know much about the condition except that it was serious.

“At ARI there was a doctor that gave me some great advice, which was ‘good diet is better than any medication we give’.

“I’m very proud to be a part of the Facing Up to Diabetes portrait exhibition.

“The number of people living with diabetes in Scotland is continuing to rise and this exhibition shows that it can affect people of all ages and from all walks of life.

“I learned a lot about my condition from talking to other people who were living with diabetes as well as health care professionals. The knowledge I gained really helped me to self-manage and live well.

“It’s good to talk; having diabetes can be very stressful so being able to talk about how you’re feeling to people that understand what you’re going through really helps.

“That’s why, in 2015, I helped to reform the Diabetes Scotland Aberdeen local group.

“I had received a lot of support from the charity and other people living with diabetes. I wanted to volunteer and give something back.”

The Facing Up to Diabetes portrait collection has gone on display at Aberdeen Central Library.

The collection was commissioned by Diabetes Scotland.

The aim is to draw attention to the variety of people who are among the 30,000 people living with the condition in Scotland.