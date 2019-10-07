Daughter’s emotional tribute for terminally ill mother at Aberdeen charity ball

An Aberdeen woman belted out the classic Bond song Diamonds are Forever in honour of her terminally ill mum at a charity event.

Megan Mackenzie, 21, took to the stage at the Clan Thunderball on Saturday and sang the iconic song for her mum Jackie, 46.

The family from Cove, which includes dad Harry, 47, and son Harry Junior, 15, shared their experience of life with cancer as part of a video campaign following Jackie’s breast cancer diagnosis in 2015.

Megan said: “I chose Diamonds are Forever because of the James Bond theme and thought it was one of the iconic songs that everybody loves.

“It was a beautiful evening, to see everyone being so supportive and listening to our story.

“I was trying to hold back the tears before going on stage and then I got a standing ovation afterward with my mum, dad and brother there on the stage. It was really powerful.

“Afterwards, I was just standing there holding my mum’s hand and we were both just crying.”

The 21-year-old, who is studying at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London, was astounded by the reception she received.

She added: “My family haven’t heard me sing for around four years now because I have been away.

“My mum was super proud of me. It has always been important to her that I live my dream. She is my driving force and it’s amazing now that I am living my dream because of her.”

Guests at the ball, which took place at P&J Live, were also shown a video which gave the family the opportunity to tell their story and highlighted how Clan has supported them.

Harry and his son also spoke to the packed crowd.

Harry Jnr said: “Mum’s diagnosis has affected me quite a bit and the support of Clan has helped me a lot. Without Clan, it would have been a different story.”

Jackie said: “Cancer is incredibly unfair and can tear families apart, but thanks to Clan we are closer than we have ever been.

“We have a strong understanding of the way each other feels – which has been so helpful while we have dealt with numerous different cancer diagnoses, and several rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Cancer is awful, but the work Clan does helps you to regain some control over your life.

“My family has been so brave and I am so proud of them and Clan has been instrumental in helping us to get to the place we are now.”

Harry added: “Our whole family was keen to be at the ball and to make the video because we want everyone to know how important Clan has been to us at this difficult time.”

Dr Colette Backwell, chief executive for Clan, said: “The Mackenzie family have been so brave to open up their lives. Our guests were very impressed and touched by their strength and courage.”

The event raised £60,000 for the charity.