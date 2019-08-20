Daughter pays tribute to former north-east teacher

The daughter of a former teacher today paid tribute to her “loving” father.

Alistair Sim passed away peacefully at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on August 9 after being diagnosed with lung cancer a fortnight earlier.

The 70-year-old, who lived in Fraserburgh, taught art at the town’s academy for his whole teaching career.

As a pupil at the school, his daughter, Sarah Morrison, 49, was actually taught Higher art by her father and said he could always see the potential in pupils.

Born in Dundee, Alistair, a single parent, moved to the town with Sarah after he was offered a teaching position at Fraserburgh Academy.

Sarah said: “I’ve had an overwhelming response from people – even when my dad was in hospital people were asking about his health. It has been very humbling.

“I’m very proud of my dad for bringing me up on his own. I am the person I am today because of how he brought me up.

“He instilled good morals and manners and always taught me to be nice to people.

“He was quite a content man, he was happy to sit at home and read magazines and books. He was always reading.”

In his later years, Alistair became a keen hillwalker and he travelled the world to climb mountains, including Kilimanjaro in 1995.

Sarah said: “When he retired he got a dog. He loved his dog, he was never happier than when he was walking Belle.”

His funeral was a sea of colour, at the family’s request, in tribute to his colourful personality.

Sarah said: “He made loads of friends when he was out dog walking and a lot of them turned up to pay their respects at the funeral.

“Everyone was wearing something colourful, it was lovely.”

Sarah said he was a fantastic granddad to her three children – twins, Caitlin and Brenna, 21, and Greg, 18.

She added: “He was a very loving grandad and was very proud of his grandchildren.”

Alistair started working at Fraserburgh Academy when he was 27 and retired from the role 11 years ago.

His daughter said: “He was very well liked at the school. He always managed to toe the line between teaching and connecting with the kids.

“He knew people’s potential and he did everything he could to get you to reach that potential.”

Former pupils paid tribute to Alistair on social media sites, with one local resident stating he was “full of laughter and colourful”. Another former pupil described him as one of the best art teachers she ever had.

Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education and children’s services Laurence Findlay said: “I am very sad to hear of the passing of Alistair Sim. I used to teach with him at Fraserburgh.

“He was very much respected by his pupils and peers. He was a good colleague with a great sense of humour.”

And a Fraserburgh Academy spokesman said staff were “very saddened” to hear of his death and said he would be remembered for his “friendly disposition”.