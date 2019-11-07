Date set for official opening of Aberdeen’s second Cruyff Court

The date has been set for the official opening of Aberdeen’s second Cruyff Court.

The £250,000 facility, which is named after late Dons legend Neale Cooper, has been built next to Tullos Primary School.

A celebration to mark its opening will be held on Friday November 22 from 11am to 4pm.

Activities will include football matches, fun with inflatables and face painting.

It is the second facility of its kind in Aberdeen following the opening of a similar arena on Catherine Street.

Aberdeen City Council, the Denis Law Legacy Trust and the Johan Cruyff Foundation have been working together on the community project.

A local authority spokesman said: “We’re looking forward to the official opening of Cruyff Court Neale Cooper – it promises to be a fantastic day.

“The council is proud to have provided £250,000 of funding and the land to enable the city’s second Cruyff Court to be built.

“Cruyff Court Neale Cooper is a facility designed to provide a fun, engaging and safe space for young people to thrive – it is a fantastic asset for the community.

“We’re excited to be counting down to the official opening.”