Date set for inquiry into death of north-east dairy farmer

A fatal accident inquiry will be held into the death of a north-east dairy farmer who was crushed by a wall during demolition work.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Philip Reid, 58, is to take place at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A preliminary hearing will take place next month ahead of the full inquiry.

It is believed a wall collapsed on Mr Reid during demolition works at Newseat of Dumbreck Farm, near Pitmedden in May 2016.

Health and Safety Executive (HSE) launched an investigation into the tragedy.

At the time, neighbours described the dairy farmer as a “well-liked” man who would be a great loss to the Udny community.

The farm was taped off by police the night of the incident, and officers could be seen cordoning off a huge pile of rubble and cracked stone alongside a yellow excavator.

A local mechanic in Pitmedden said work at the farm had been going on for “some time” and that Mr Reid’s death was “sad news for everyone”.

He added: “Phil was well known locally. It was a terrible accident, from what I know they had been doing some demolition works on the farm for some time and I think that’s what did it.

“They were doing works and something fell on him, it’s really sad news for everyone that knew him.”

Councillor Paul Johnston, who represented and continues to represent the ward, commented on the incident in 2016.

He said: “The individual was well known in the farming community, it is a tight-knit community and everybody knows everybody else.”

The hearing will be held on November 18.