Date set for funeral of woman found dead at Aberdeen home

A date has been set for the funeral of a woman found dead at her Aberdeen home.

The body of Carol Milne, 59, was found at the property on Clifton Road, Woodside, on July 11 and a police investigation was launched.

A funeral announcement states Mrs Milne, whose maiden name was Grant, used to work in the IVF department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and at Marks and Spencer.

The service is to take place at the West Chapel at Aberdeen Crematorium, Hazlehead, at 1.15pm on Thursday.

The announcement said friends are invited and have asked for family flowers only.

Mrs Milne’s son Jordan Milne appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday facing a charge of murder.

The 24-year-old, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea. The case was fully committed for trial and he was remanded in custody.